Tsipras urges new relationship with Germany, end to stereotypes
March 23, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Tsipras urges new relationship with Germany, end to stereotypes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday he hoped for a new start to the relationship with Germany after talks with Angela Merkel on Monday and urged an end to mutual stereotyping of lazy Greeks being victimised by “Nazi” Germans.

Asked about German magazine Der Spiegel’s front-cover photo montage of Merkel on the Acropolis in Athens surrounded by Nazi officers, Tsipras said he thought it was “extremely unfair for the chancellor and for Germany”.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michael Nienaber

