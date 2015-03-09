Greek PM Tsipras would be welcome in Berlin, German gov't says

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would be welcome to visit Berlin, a German government spokeswoman said on Monday, but there are no concrete plans for a visit at the moment.

The leftist Greek leader is not currently on Berlin’s guest list, said spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz, adding: “He remains welcome in Germany and in Berlin especially.”

The German finance ministry said Greece would be on the agenda when euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels later on Monday but they were unlikely to take any concrete decisions. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin)