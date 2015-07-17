FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German parliament backs negotiations on new Greek bailout
July 17, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

German parliament backs negotiations on new Greek bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) - German lawmakers on Friday voted in favour of Berlin starting negotiations on a third bailout programme for Greece, but a sizeable minority opposed the talks, in a setback for Chancellor Angela Merkel.

A total of 439 lawmakers backed new negotiations on a 3-year bailout - Greece’s third in the past five years - worth up to 86 billion euros ($94 billion). Votes against totalled 119. There were 40 abstentions.

The size of the ‘No’ vote was far larger than when German lawmakers voted on the extension of a second bailout package in February. On that occasion, 32 lawmakers voted ‘No’. ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

