German parliament backs third Greek bailout package

BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - German lawmakers voted on Wednesday to back a third bailout for Greece despite a rebellion in the ranks of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives that suggests she cannot ask parliament to help Athens again.

A total of 454 lawmakers voted in favour of the 86-billion-euro package -- Greece’s third in the last five years. Votes against totalled 113. There were 18 abstentions.

The size of the ‘No’ vote was slightly smaller than when German lawmakers last month voted to allow Berlin to start negotiating on the third bailout. On that occasion, 119 lawmakers voted ‘No’. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)