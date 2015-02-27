FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German parliament approves Greek bailout extension
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 3 years ago

German parliament approves Greek bailout extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s parliament approved an extension of Greece’s bailout on Friday after Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who has voiced doubts about whether Athens can be trusted, promised it would not be allowed to “blackmail” its euro zone partners.

With 542 lawmakers voting in favour, including almost all of

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s right-left coalition plus the opposition Greens, it was the biggest majority for any euro zone rescue package so far in the 631-seat chamber.

The Bundestag vote was the only major parliamentary hurdle for a four-month extension to the bailout programme for the most heavily-indebted country in the single currency zone. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

