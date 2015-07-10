FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Far-right Golden Dawn says will not back proposals sent to Greece's creditors
July 10, 2015 / 10:24 PM / 2 years ago

Far-right Golden Dawn says will not back proposals sent to Greece's creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s third largest political force, the far-right Golden Dawn party, said early on Saturday it will not back government proposals submitted to the country’s creditors in a race to reach a cash-for-reforms deal and avert bankruptcy.

“We say ‘no’. We won’t give you the authorisation for this deal,” leader Nikolaos Mihaloliakos told lawmakers during a parliamentary session.

The country’s leftist government is seeking lawmakers’ approval to negotiate a series of tax hikes and spending cuts which it will hope will unlock 53.5 billion euros in aid over the next three years from international creditors.

Reporting By Costas Pitas

