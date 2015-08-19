FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece halts activity at Canadian-run gold mine-minister
August 19, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

Greece halts activity at Canadian-run gold mine-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s government is halting activity at a Canadian company Eldorado Gold’s gold mine operations in northern Greece because it has violated some terms, Energy Minister Panos Skourletis said on Wednesday.

The investment by the Vancouver-based company in the Halkidiki region has been controversial and seen as a test case for Greece’s will to attract foreign investment after years of austerity-induced recession.

“We are recalling the technical studies, which will result in the halting of operations at Skouries and part of operations in Olympiada. The company has violated some terms,” Skourletis told reporters after meeting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

He did not elaborate on what terms the company had violated. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)

