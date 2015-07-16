FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek government will not announce reshuffle Thursday-official
July 16, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Greek government will not announce reshuffle Thursday-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 16 (Reuters) - Greece will not announce a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, a Greek government official said, amid mounting speculation one was imminent after a revolt in the ruling Syriza party over the terms of an international bailout deal.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pushed through tough reforms in parliament earlier with support of opposition parties. But dozens of deputies in his own party abstained or rejected the reforms demanded by international creditors to start discussions on a multi-billion euro bailout package. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou; editing by Matthias Williams)

