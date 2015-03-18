FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time running out for Greece, says Germany's Schaeuble
March 18, 2015

Time running out for Greece, says Germany's Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that time was running out for Greece, which is trying to renegotiate the terms of its bailout.

At a news conference in Berlin about the German government’s spending plans, Schaeuble said Greece had repeatedly said it didn’t want a third bailout programme.

“We have the impression, and everyone who is dealing with the question shares the impression, that time is running out for Greece. They obviously have certain problems,” he said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Matthias Sobolewski)

