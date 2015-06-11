FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek govt says ready to conclude debt deal in coming days
June 11, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

Greek govt says ready to conclude debt deal in coming days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - The Greek government is ready for a deal with creditors soon and wants to step up negotiations on outstanding issues like the budget and debt restructuring, a spokesman said on Thursday after the IMF said its team had left talks in Brussels.

“The Greek delegation, as agreed, is ready to intensify deliberations in order to conclude a deal soon, even in the coming days,” Gabriel Sakellaridis said in a statement. “For this reason it will continue to work on the remaining issues, such as the fiscal issue and the sustainability of the debt.” (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

