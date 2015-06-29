UPDATE 1-'Reparations and austerity for Greece will cost the EU big-time' -Bill Gross

(Adds additional tweet by Gross)

June 29 (Reuters) - Bill Gross of Janus Capital Group Inc tweeted on Monday that reparations and austerity for Greece will be costly for the European Union.

“Pride and an ignorance of economics goeth before a fall. Reparations and austerity for Greece will cost the EU big-time,” he wrote.

In a later tweet, Gross said: “Greece’s $400-500 billion in debt is significant, but so is Puerto Rico’s $70 billion because it’s owed to the private sector.” (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Richard Chang)