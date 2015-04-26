FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission to revise down Greek growth forecast - paper
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2015 / 6:56 PM / 2 years ago

EU Commission to revise down Greek growth forecast - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission plans to significantly revise down its growth forecast for Greece this year, its Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis was quoted as saying on Sunday.

“In winter we expected growth in Greece this year of 2.5 percent. Our spring forecast for Greece will turn out to be more pessimistic,” Dombrovskis told Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper in a preview of an article to be published on Monday.

In its last set of forecasts the Commission had expected that Greece would successfully conclude its existing bailout programme. However, Athens remains locked in talks with its euro zone lenders about reforms in return for aid.

Dombrovskis also told the paper he was concerned about Greece’s financial situation: “Of course we know that the liquidity situation in Greece is becoming more and more difficult.” (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Rosalind Russell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.