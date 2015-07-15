FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU eyes Greek SMP profits, other collateral for bridge -Dombrovskis
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

EU eyes Greek SMP profits, other collateral for bridge -Dombrovskis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission is looking at various forms of guarantee and collateral to reassure non euro zone EU states that they will lose no money if the EU-wide EFSM fund provides bridge financing to Greece while it waits for a bailout programme, Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

Asked about remarks from EU and British officials that Greek funds held by the European Central Bank, known as SMP profits, might be used, he said: ”This is one option we are considering. There are also possibilities to look at future cash flows of the EU budget and some other options.

“Negotiations and consultations are ongoing, different options are being looked into. The main thing is that the concern of non euro area member states is heard, is understood, and we are looking at all the ways to address it.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Alexander Saeedy; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.