Greek bank official says deposit haircut report "baseless"
July 3, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

Greek bank official says deposit haircut report "baseless"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 4 (Reuters) - The head of Greece’s Bank Association on Friday dismissed as “completely baseless” a report by the Financial Times that contingency plans were being made for a possible bail-in on bank deposits.

Louka Katseli, who also chairs the National Bank of Greece , told Skai TV that suggestions authorities were planning a raid on deposits belonged “only in the sphere of fantasy.”

“There are no such scenarios at any Greek bank, not even as an exercise on paper,” Katseli said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

