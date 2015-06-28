Top Greek refiner says has enough fuel supplies for months

ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum has enough fuel reserves to last for many months to meet market demand, and its refineries are operating normally, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Fears of disruptions and chaos in Greece have grown as Athens and its international creditors failed to agree on the terms of a cash-for-reforms deal, raising the prospect of Greece defaulting on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams)