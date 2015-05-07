Greek bank bailout fund CEO asked to resign-government official

ATHENS, May 7 (Reuters) - Greece’s government on Thursday asked the chief executive of its bank bailout fund to resign, after prosecutors ordered her to stand trial for her role in the approval of bad loans issued by defunct state lender Hellenic Postbank.

Anastasia Sakellariou has served as the chief executive of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) since Feb. 2013. She was charged last year with breach of trust for restructuring loans issued by the state lender from 2008 to 2012 and was told to stand trial on Wednesday, according to court officials.

“(The government) asked Mrs. Sakellariou today to hand in her resignation,” a government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by John Stonestreet)