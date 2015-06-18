HIGHLIGHTS-Euro zone finance ministers meeting on Greece

LUXEMBOURG, June 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers gather in Luxembourg on Thursday to discuss Greece’s debt problems in a potentially decisive meeting.

The following are comments from ministers and EU and IMF officials.

SPAIN‘S ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS

”The proposal that the three institutions, the International Monetary Fund, the Commission and the European Central Bank, have made is adequate, essentially because Greece needs to grow again. If there is no growth in Greece, there won’t be a future for Greece.

”There is less and less time. We need to consider (Greece‘s)liquidity problems, not just because of the possibility of a non-payment by the Greek government in the next few days, but the liquidity of Greek banks, because we are seeing developments in bank deposits there that is not positive. I hope the Greek government reflects on this, that it presents today a proposal or a counter proposal and we can reach a deal.

“Debt restructuring is a red line for many countries ... But debt is not a problem today, the problem for Greece today is to return to growth, to create jobs.”

IRISH FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL NOONAN

“I wouldn’t have any great expectations of a positive outcome from today’s meeting. I think that it will be discussed, but it will be a preliminary discussion to a longer political discussion of the heads of state and government. There’s no optimism among the group of people that I’ve met already today.”

SLOVAK FINANCE MINISTER PETER KAZIMIR

“There is no time left for the games and we have to deliver. Greece has to face the reality. They might not like it... but we cannot cheat the reality.” Asked about Varoufakis talking about proposals : “We have to rely on experts ’ level. ” “But still, I believe in miracles. I am catholic so I believe in miracles. It’s important that we stood and we stand ready to help. But we need a partner to do so.”

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE

“We are flexible. When a country has serious projects, proposes reforms, we look at them. We have always been and will always be flexible.”

“The IMF has an obligation towards its members states, its 188 members..... to have a programme that is credible. But we are always flexible if there are good proposals that are delivering results, that are tangible, we are going to review them, of course.”

“We are always ready to discuss, we are always ready to work and we have always been.”

GREEK FINANCE MINISTER YANIS VAROUFAKIS

“Some time ago Mario Draghi said quite correctly for the euro to succeed anywhere it must succeed everywhere. Today we are going to present the Greek governments ideas along those lines. The purpose is to replace costly discord with effective consensus.”

ITALIAN FINANCE MINISTER PIER CARLO PADOAN

“Italy is absolutely solid, the euro is absolutely solid. We are certainly not in 2012. Things are much more solid.”

LUXEMBOURG FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE GRAMEGNA

“We must find an agreement in the coming days, time is of the essence... The Greeks and us we want Greece to remain in the euro zone and find the right agreement ”

EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM:

“I hope that they come forward with further proposals. We will hear where we stand. We do not have a deal. The deal must be solid, no weak deal. The possibility is still there, but it’s getting tighter.”

“The situation is very urgent and the Greeks know that like no others. It is in Greece’s interest to restore trust.”

“There is a proposal from the institutions in which concessions have been made in a number of areas, taking into account the worsening situation in Greece. These concessions are there, but without considerable measures to bring order in Greece then they won’t work. This is the step Greece needs to take.”

”It (the Eurogroup) is a step in the process, but the time is getting steadily shorter. The problems in Greece are getting bigger, the programme is running out. In that sense it is an important process.

“A deal with Greece really must be credible... I think we should not expect much. I do not expect a lot today because, for that, the Greeks would have brought proposals and I’ve not seen them.”

“I have only one job to do today and it is to see whether we can bring that deal with Greece closer. It requires further steps from the Greek side because we need a solid deal it needs to hold up, also in the coming years and it needs to be credible for Greece and the eurozone I am not sure whether we will make any progress. I hope we will of course.” (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Robin Emmott, Jan Strupczewski, Ingrid Melander, Karolina Tagaris, compiled by Philip Blenkinsop)