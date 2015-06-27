HIGHLIGHTS-Euro zone finance minister comments on Greece

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called a referendum on austerity demands from foreign creditors on Saturday and said he would ask euro zone finance ministers for an extension of Greece’s bailout programme that ends on Tuesday by a few days to accommodate the vote.

The following are comments from the euro zone finance minister and others attending the Eurogroup meeting:

GREEK FINANCE MINISTER YANIS VAROUFAKIS

Said that a payment to the International Monetary Fund due on Tuesday would depend on whether creditors were willing to return 1.9 billion euros of profits on ECB holdings of Greek bonds

“We are going to suggest to them that under these circumstances we should have an extension for a few weeks to ensure that the people are heard.”

“And then we commit as a responsible government to whatever the voters tell us to do. We shall set out to achieve the next day, to reach a very quick deal with our creditors and our partners and the institutions in the spirit of the verdict of the people.”

He said it was the role of the central bank to keep banks open during the bailout transition period.

IRISH FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL NOONAN

“This is my fifth time in 10 days coming to meetings centred on the Greek situation... While there was some significant divergence about certain aspects of the two papers, there were a lot of common positions as well. I came out today to seek to bridge the gap and seek to agree one paper that was acceptable to both sides. Then I found last night that the Greeks had unilaterally discontinued negotiations.”

“I‘m disappointed with that. I have always said that I have great sympathy for the Greek people. I think the Greek people need a solution and I thought there was a basis for a solution in the two papers and in the merging of the two papers. I thought we have arrived in a good place this afternoon but that’s not to be. I don’t know what next week holds, it’s impossible to speculate. We are going into totally unchartered waters.”

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

“We actually came here ready to agree a common position between the Greek government and the Eurogroup but now the Greek government, if I understand it correctly, has unilaterally ended the negotiations ... We must see what follows from that.”

“We wanted to negotiate about many things but it seems the negotiations were declared over by Mr. Tsipras if I understood well what he announced last night on Greek TV and today in the Greek parliament so that we have no more basis for a negotiation.”

“The willingness of the colleagues, who last night said goodbye to Mr. Tsipras and who couldn’t have expected what he announced on TV in the evening, isn’t very big.”

“Clearly we can never rule out surprises with Greece, so there can always be hope. But none of my colleagues with whom I’ve already spoken see any possibilities for what we can now still do.”

Plan B?

“The programme ends on June 30. We know what position the Greek banks are in. This is a matter for the Greek banks, the authorities in Greece, the European Central Bank must then deal with it. So we have to talk about it all. So we have to discuss this a bit this afternoon.”

Plan B now?

“What does Plan B mean? We have to talk about the situation as it is. Greece has left the negotiating table and so we are in a situation where on Tuesday the programme ends, because there are no more negotiations.”

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER HANS JOERG SCHELLING

“In fact Greece has left the negotiating table by announcing the referendum. We don’t know about what we should vote. You can only vote about something you’ve agreed on. There is no agreement, neither about the proposal of the institutions nor about other proposals. I think we’re in a very dramatic and difficult situation. I can exclude at the moment that if there are no further suggestions that there will be an extension beyond June 30.”

“It’s completely unclear. By taking this step, the euro zone’s hands are tied. It’s the responsibility of Greece and of the Greek government that they have manoeuvred the country into such a difficult situation. The proposals have been on the table for a long time and one would have had the possibility to do this seriously and call a referendum weeks ago. Then one would have known what the Greek people think about this. It’s a legitimate democratic right to hold a referendum but not at a time when the programme has expired and there is not agreement on which one can vote.”

“It’s not clear. It’s a fact that we will have to discuss the alternatives. I said this before the last meeting. I assume the institutions, especially the ECB, will inform us about the present state of affairs and about realistic scenarios, if there is no agreement, make suggestions about which we will have to decide.”

“I think it has happened what never should have happened, that through the behaviour of the Greek government we lost the time to have negotiations. Greece has left the negotiating table and we will see what suggestions they have.”

MALTESE FINANCE MINISTER EDWARD SCICLUNA

“Calling a referendum is a legitimate decision of am elected government. Is is the timing that is very unfortunate and that is an understatement because The effects of a default during the week after the deadline will start being felt. It (decision for referendum) should have been taken much, much before, when it was very obvious that the main stumbling blocks were not the individual issues but the mandate of the government itself.”

“We were all expecting to meet today so that tomorrow the government goes to the parliament to discuss the package and we’d see from there... The referendum was not mentioned in the last weeks of negotiations.”

SLOVAK FINANCE MINISTER PETER KAZIMIR

“It is not the first time that the Greek government creates more drama, again and again, by submitting new proposals way late in the process. With respect to the referendum, as an expression of popular will... but the Greek government was elected to make decisions, so they should make them. Greece is free to have a referendum if it wants, but if the Greek government rejects the packages on the table, the program is over.”

Extension for IMF payment?

“The bill is due, this is not a question for me. I will be listening, what the details are on the table. I mean the situation from Greek side, nobody knows at this point.”

What do you expect from Varoufakis today?

“The same, the lecturing.”

“Many times I have told you, this is not about one country, it is about all 18 19 countries. This is about our destiny.”

Will you discuss Plan B now?

“We must, in this situation, we must. This issue must be tabled today.”

EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER PIERRE MOSCOVICI

“The Eurogroup has first to consider the situation. The Commission had always the same (position), that Greece’s place is in the euro zone and we are working on that but also with the idea that the Greek economy needs to be reformed. We worked on that until yesterday night, and we worked on that with a lot of energy because that is our deep feeling. When I look at where we are I see that there are differences but these differences are very limited and well identified... The Greek government needs to prove its own will.”

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE

“Together with the other institutions, the European Commission and the ECB, we always showed flexibility in order to adjust to the new economic and political situation in Greece. The purpose of what we are doing all together is to actually restore the stability of the economy in Greece, to restore its financial independence as has been the case in Ireland and in Portugal for instance. And this is what we will continue to do.”

”Now it requires a balanced approach. On the one hand there has to be structural reforms, deep ones, to change the Greek economy, to make it more productive more efficient so that it generates growth and jobs. It also requires fiscal consolidation that is conducive to growth. On the other hand, it requires financial support and debt operation on the part of the European partners. We have always worked along those lines and I have made those recommendations and I am going to do that again

BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER JOHAN VAN OVERTVELDT

On possibility of Greek debt programme extension

“There are here and there possibilities to do something, but I think that the overall tenor is that it is very, very difficult to do.”

“The real hurdle is on the content, on the negotiations that have been ongoing for the past 24-48 hours. We will not deliberate on the referendum.”

“I find it quite a bizarre move to ask people about something and at the same time to say the Greek government is opposed it.”

SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS

“Obviously (the Greek referendum) complicates the situation, it is difficult to continue negotiating under these circumstances. Today we planned to continue negotiating with the Greek government. An extension (to the Greek programme)? Logically we have a programme and this programme expires on Tuesday. It is difficult to take that decision when there has been this unilateral break in negotiations.”

“This has consequences ... I hope that in some way in the next few hours that the Greek government rethinks its position. Everything can be reopened, we are here.”

“We want Greece to remain in the euro ... we want what is best for Greece and the euro zone but to call a referendum makes life much more complicated for everyone.”

“We are nearer and nearer to Plan B becoming Plan A”

FINNISH FINANCE MINISTER ALEXANDER STUBB

”As an avid pro-European, yesterday’s announcement of a referendum was an unpleasant surprise

“I think this is potentially a very sad day, specifically for the Greek people. I think with the announcement of this referendum we’re basically closing the door for any further negotiations. There is pretty much a consensus inside the Eurogroup that we cannot extend the programme as it stands and consequently I would argue that Plan B becomes Plan A.”

“I think that’s the only option we have to discuss because there is nothing else on the table.”

“I think it’s very important that the euro zone remains firm, committed and steadfast as we move into the next few days of this crisis.”

“Capital controls? That is up to the Greeks themselves. We are in no position to announce ... capital controls in Greece.”

EUROGROUP HEAD JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM

“I am very negatively surprised by today’s decisions by the Greek government. They have apparently rejected the last proposals on the table from the three institutions and on that negative basis, proposed to parliament to have a referendum with again a negative advice to the Greek people. That is a sad decision for Greece because it has closed the door on further talks where the door was still open in my mind. We will hear from the Greek minister today in our meeting and then talk about future consequences. I can’t say anything else for the moment.”

DUTCH STATE SECRETARY FOR FINANCE ERIC WIEBES

”I see no reason for an extension. The position is very clear. The deadline has been known for four months.

“For the Netherlands, a deadline is a deadline.” (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop, Robin Emmott, Marine Hass, Barbara Lewis, Alastair Macdonald, Renee Maltezou, Alexander Saeedy, Jan Strupczewski)