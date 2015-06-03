FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece deal could come in hours, days - France's Hollande
June 3, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Greece deal could come in hours, days - France's Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Greece and its creditors are on the brink of a long-awaited cash-for-reform deal, French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday, adding that any accord should be balanced.

“We are a few days or hours away from a possible deal on Greece,” he told a conference organised by the OECD think tank in Paris.

“Asking too much of Greece could stifle growth. But asking too little would have consequences for the euro zone as a whole.” (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)

