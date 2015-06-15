FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande says Greece debt talks must restart as soon as possible
June 15, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

France's Hollande says Greece debt talks must restart as soon as possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande warned on Monday that there was no time to waste in resolving talks between Greece and its creditors, saying negotiations should restart as quickly as possible to avoid a period of turbulence.

“We are arriving at a time that could be turbulent if we don’t reach an agreement,” Hollande told reporters on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.

“Let us not waste time and let’s restart the negotiations as soon as possible.”

The Greek government is sticking to demands that its creditors propose less harsh terms for a cash-for-reforms deal after talks collapsed at the weekend, bringing it one step closer to a default. (Reporting By John Irish and Clea Le Hir; editing by Andrew Callus)

