Greece has submitted new debt proposals to creditors -France's Hollande
#Market News
June 21, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Greece has submitted new debt proposals to creditors -France's Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - Greece has presented new proposals to its creditors as it tries to stave off the risk of a debt default, French President Francois Hollande said on Sunday.

“Greece sent to the European Commission, and I think to the institutions - that is the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank - its new proposals,” Hollande said during a press conference with Italian premier Matteo Renzi in Milan.

Hollande said that some countries may have a copy of the new proposals but that it was the institutions that would conduct talks with Greece to reach a solution. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Dominique Vidalon, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

