EU's Juncker plays down Greek debt writeoff option
August 4, 2014

EU's Juncker plays down Greek debt writeoff option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Incoming European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, on a visit to Athens on Monday, played down the prospect of eurozone countries writing off part of Greek debt to make the country’s debt sustainable.

Talks on further debt relief for Greece are expected later this year, and Greek and European officials have indicated Athens is likely to get lower interest rates and extension of loan maturities rather than outright write-off of debt.

Asked about whether Greek debt could be sustainable without a so-called “haircut”, Juncker said he would not consider the issue before taking office but said: “When it comes to Greece, the question you’re mentioning is not part of my meditation.”

Juncker will take office on Nov. 1. He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

