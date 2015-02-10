FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek finance minister says cannot exclude clash in EU negotiations
February 10, 2015

Greek finance minister says cannot exclude clash in EU negotiations

ATHENS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Athens is not seeking a clash with its European partners but cannot exclude one, Greece’s finance minister told parliament on the eve of a crucial euro zone finance ministers’ meeting to discuss the country’s future.

“If you’re not willing to even consider a clash, you’re not negotiating,” Yanis Varoufakis said to applause ahead of a confidence vote later on Tuesday.

“We’re not seeking a clash. We will do everything to avoid it. But you’re not negotiating if you’ve ruled it out.”

Varoufakis said an agreement would be found but that the government would not accept any part of the bailout that increased the country’s debt, saying 30 percent of the aid programme was “toxic”. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington)

