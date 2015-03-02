FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece has alternative ways to cover March funding needs-source
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Greece has alternative ways to cover March funding needs-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 2 (Reuters) - Greece has alternative ways to cover its funding needs for March, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Monday, without specifying the options at hand.

Shut out of debt markets and faced with a steep fall in tax revenues, Athens is expected to run out of cash by the middle or end of March. It must repay a 1.5 billion euro IMF this month.

“We have alternatives to address the liquidity issues in March,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, when asked if Athens could cover its needs without issuing more treasury bills or receiving 1.9 billion euros worth of profits the ECB made on buying Greek bonds. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Renee Maltezou)

