FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek opposition leader calls on PM Tsipras to avoid elections
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2015 / 10:43 AM / 2 years ago

Greek opposition leader calls on PM Tsipras to avoid elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 4 (Reuters) - Greece’s main opposition leader Antonis Samaras called on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday to avoid early elections and gather all political parties to jointly discuss bailout negotiation with lenders instead.

“Elections today would be conducted in tough conditions, which would not be in the interest of the Greek people,” Samaras, head of the conservative New Democracy party, said in a televised statement.

“And what would Syriza seek a popular mandate for, to take the country back to the drachma?” he said. “The only way out for Tsipras is to join the national consensus that we have proposed. This is the only path for the country.”

Greece is close to running out of cash and quickly needs a deal with euro zone and IMF creditors to avoid going bankrupt. Speculation that Tsipras will call early elections has risen after he was presented with a deal from euro zone and IMF creditors that some lawmakers in his Syriza party are expected to reject.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.