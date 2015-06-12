FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece hopes for EU/IMF deal at June 18 Eurogroup- minister
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Greece hopes for EU/IMF deal at June 18 Eurogroup- minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 12 (Reuters) - Greece hopes to clinch a deal with its international lenders at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers on June 18, the country’s state minister said on Friday.

“I hope it (a deal) will come very soon, on June 18, when the Eurogroup takes place,” State Minister Alekos Flabouraris told state television ERT.

The International Monetary Fund dramatically raised the stakes in Greece’s stalled debt talks on Thursday, announcing that its delegation had left negotiations in Brussels and flown home because of major differences with Athens.

The surprise IMF move came as the European Union told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to stop gambling with his cash-strapped country’s future and take the crucial decisions needed to avert a devastating default.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
