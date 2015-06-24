FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek minister says two or three issues remaining in debt talks
June 24, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Greek minister says two or three issues remaining in debt talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 24 (Reuters) - Greek economy minister George Stathakis said on Wednesday “two or three” items remained to settle with international lenders on a package of proposals put forward by Greece to break a deadlock in negotiations a cash-for-reforms deal.

“There are two or three very specific issues, and as you appreciate it’s the last part, three out of the fifty measures that have been agreed,” he told Greece’s Mega TV.

He said those issues included long term debt relief and VAT exemptions in the Greek islands, a very sensitive issue for the right-wing Independent Greeks party that supports Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ coalition government.

However he said he was confident a deal would be reached at a European Union summit on Thursday and that it would be supported by Tsipras’ leftist Syriza party, despite objections expressed by some in the party.

“I think this balanced deal is defensible to Syriza, and in Greek society too,” he said.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Michele Kambas; editing by James Mackenzie

