FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek govt reshuffle "probably" after Wednesday vote - minister
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Greek govt reshuffle "probably" after Wednesday vote - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 14 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will “probably” have a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, the country’s economy minister said, as the leftist government tries to secure backing for a third bailout amid signs of splits within the ruling party.

Asked when a cabinet reshuffle was likely, George Stathakis told Bloomberg TV: “Probably just after the vote tomorrow night,” referring to a parliamentary vote which is due to take place on Wednesday evening to approve austerity measures. (Reporting By Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.