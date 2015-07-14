Greek govt reshuffle "probably" after Wednesday vote - minister

ATHENS, July 14 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will “probably” have a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, the country’s economy minister said, as the leftist government tries to secure backing for a third bailout amid signs of splits within the ruling party.

Asked when a cabinet reshuffle was likely, George Stathakis told Bloomberg TV: “Probably just after the vote tomorrow night,” referring to a parliamentary vote which is due to take place on Wednesday evening to approve austerity measures. (Reporting By Costas Pitas)