FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says Greece must fully comply with bailout programme
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says Greece must fully comply with bailout programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Greece needs to fully comply with the terms of its bailout, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Friday, adding that Athens still had work to do to fill some gaps needed to get the next disbursement of aid.

“Of course Greece needs to fulfill the memorandum,” Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

“The troika is examining at the moment how far the Greek side has fulfilled the conditions which are necessary for the next 2 billion (euros) to be paid. There are still considerable gaps that need to be closed,” he added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.