2 months ago
IMF's Lagarde offers eurozone Greek debt compromise, Handelsblatt says
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 2 months ago

IMF's Lagarde offers eurozone Greek debt compromise, Handelsblatt says

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde has offered Greece's European creditors a way out of their impasse over Athens' debts that would allow the euro zone to release a tranche of aid later this month.

The IMF believes Greece needs a debt haircut, which Germany rejects. Lagarde suggested agreeing a deal whereby the IMF would stay on board in the bailout, as Berlin wants, but not pay out further aid until debt relief measures are clarified.

"There can therefore be a programme in which the disbursement only takes place when the debt measures have been clearly outlined by the creditors," she told Handelsblatt in pre-released comments to run in its Tuesday edition.

The compromise could allow euro zone finance ministers to give the go-ahead for their next payment of their tranche of aid at their meeting on June 15, Handelsblatt said.

"It is a possibility for an agreement," Lagarde said.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Larry King

