No more cash for Greece unless programme on track -official
#Market News
July 6, 2012 / 12:51 PM / 5 years ago

No more cash for Greece unless programme on track -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - There will be no further cash disbursement to Greece until euro zone ministers determine that the conditions tied to its rescue programme are being met, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.

“There will be no disbursement to Greece until the Eurogroup has determined the programme is back on track,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Prior to Greece’s elections, the previous Greek government indicated that its cash reserves would be exhausted by the end of July. Greece is due to receive a 1 billion euro loan soon under its aid programme.

