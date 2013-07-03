Greece's lenders could delay aid for three months -official

BRUSSELS, July 3 (Reuters) - International lenders may freeze emergency aid to Greece for three months unless Athens can convince them that the country is on track to meet its reform goals, a senior euro zone official said on Wednesday.

”If we don’t conclude this review, I don’t see any disbursement to Greece over the next three months“,” the official told reporters, referring to a health check of the country’s progress by the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank.

Euro zone finance ministers are expected to decide the issue on Monday, but the official said it was unlikely they would delay the payment. (Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by John O‘Donnell and Robin Emmott)