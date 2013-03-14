FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lenders say Greece makes reform progress, some issues remain
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2013 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

Lenders say Greece makes reform progress, some issues remain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - Greece is making significant progress in reforms required to receive the next tranche of emergency loans, international lenders said in a statement on Thursday, but some issues remain and Athens needs time to complete the work.

Representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank said they would return to Greece in early April to continue their review.

“As additional technical work will be necessary to settle these issues, the mission will take a short break to allow this work to be completed,” the statement said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
