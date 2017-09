ATHENS, April 1 (Reuters) - Greece will receive further loans in April to allow it meet debt redemption needs, the head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers said on Tuesday, adding that the completion of Portugal’s reform programme would be discussed by the group in May.

“Portugal’s recovery is strengthening. Stabilisation of the banking sector is progressing,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem told journalists. “We will discuss Portugal’s exit strategy at our May meeting.” (Writing By John O‘Donnell)