International lenders, Greece see deal unblocking next aid tranche on Tue
March 18, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

International lenders, Greece see deal unblocking next aid tranche on Tue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - International lenders and Greece are likely to reach a deal later on Tuesday that will pave the way for the release of the next tranche of emergency loans to Athens, the European Commission said.

Talks between the Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund and the Greek government on reforms that Greece must implement to get the next tranche of money have dragged on since September.

“I can inform you that we have now agreed on all of the most important policy areas in the review of the Greek economic adjustment programme and we expect to reach a staff level agreement later today,” Commission spokesman Simon O‘Connor told a regular news briefing. (Reporting By Martin Santa and Jan Strupczewski)

