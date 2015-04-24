FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece offers concessions in talks with creditors
April 24, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Greece offers concessions in talks with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, April 24 (Reuters) - Greece offered concessions on Friday on some key reforms demanded by international lenders in exchange new funding for the country as Athens runs out of money.

In a blog published on the day when euro zone finance ministers meet in Riga to assess progress on a comprehensive package of reforms, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis agreed to some of the creditors’ conditions.

“The current disagreements with our partners are not unbridgeable,” Varoufakis wrote in the blog.

“Our government is eager to rationalize the pension system (for example, by limiting early retirement), proceed with partial privatization of public assets, address the non-performing loans that are clogging the economy’s credit circuits, create a fully independent tax commission, and boost entrepreneurship,” he said.

“The differences that remain concern how we understand the relationships between the various reforms and the macro environment,” he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott)

