EU Commission says in principle Greek bailout deal achieved
August 11, 2015 / 10:24 AM / 2 years ago

EU Commission says in principle Greek bailout deal achieved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s creditor institutions have achieved an bailout deal “in principle” and now a political assessment will be made, a European Commission spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker would hold talks later on Tuesday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande and had spoken with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Monday.

She also expected a conference call of EU deputy finance ministers later on Tuesday.

“The institutions and the Greek authorities achieved an agreement in principle on a technical basis. Now as a next step, a political assessment will be made,” Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt told reporters. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Alexander Saaedy and Julia Fioretti)

