FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
EU Commission recommends closing excessive deficit procedure for Greece
#Trump
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Wells Fargo trims auto loans as market cools
Business
Wells Fargo trims auto loans as market cools
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized an auto factory
Venezuela
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized an auto factory
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Technology
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 11:19 AM / an hour ago

EU Commission recommends closing excessive deficit procedure for Greece

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission recommended on Wednesday the end of disciplinary procedures against Greece over its excessive deficit after improvements in its fiscal position, a new sign of the country's recovery that could help it return to markets soon

"Our recommendation to close the excessive deficit procedure for Greece is another positive signal of financial stability and economic recovery in the country," EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.