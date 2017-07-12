EU Commission recommends closing excessive deficit procedure for Greece

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission recommended on Wednesday the end of disciplinary procedures against Greece over its excessive deficit after improvements in its fiscal position, a new sign of the country's recovery that could help it return to markets soon

"Our recommendation to close the excessive deficit procedure for Greece is another positive signal of financial stability and economic recovery in the country," EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Francesco Guarascio)