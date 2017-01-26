Greece on track for 2018 primary surplus target -EU

BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal objectives this year, putting it on track to meet the primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of GDP in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.

A Greek budget surplus before debt servicing of 3.5 percent of economic output in 2018 is important because the euro zone may grant it further debt relief if Athens attains and keeps it for several years. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Waverly Colville; Editing by Tom Heneghan)