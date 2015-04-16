Greek Jan-March primary budget surplus at 1.74 bln euros

ATHENS, April 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s central government posted a primary budget surplus of 1.74 billion euros in the first quarter mainly driven by lower public spending, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, beating the government’s target of 119 million euros.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Athens’s EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the country’s progress in repairing its finances.

Greece’s posted a primary budget surplus of 1.87 billion euros last year, falling short of the government’s projection of 4.9 billion euros in its latest budget. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou)