FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek Jan-March primary budget surplus at 1.74 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Greek Jan-March primary budget surplus at 1.74 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s central government posted a primary budget surplus of 1.74 billion euros in the first quarter mainly driven by lower public spending, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, beating the government’s target of 119 million euros.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Athens’s EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the country’s progress in repairing its finances.

Greece’s posted a primary budget surplus of 1.87 billion euros last year, falling short of the government’s projection of 4.9 billion euros in its latest budget. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.