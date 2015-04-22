FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB raises emergency funding cap for Greek banks by 1.5 bln eur - Handelsblatt
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

ECB raises emergency funding cap for Greek banks by 1.5 bln eur - Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has raised the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) that Greek banks can draw from the country’s central bank by about 1.5 billion euros ($1.61 billion), German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources.

The increase takes the ELA ceiling to 75.5 billion euros, the paper said on Wednesday.

The ECB was not immediately reachable for comment.

The ECB has raised the cap in increments, keeping pressure on Athens to strike a deal with its creditors.

$1 = 0.9289 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.