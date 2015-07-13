Highlights - Euro zone leaders agree deal for Greece

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker waits for the arrival of members of the Greek opposition New Democracy party, Dora Bakoyannis and Kostis Chatzidakis (unseen), at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone leaders agreed on a roadmap to a possible third bailout for near-bankrupt Greece on Monday, but Athens must enact key reforms this week before they will start talks on a financial rescue to keep it in the European currency area.

The following are comments from the euro zone leaders and others who attended a near 17 hour meeting in Brussels on Sunday.

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MATTEO RENZI

“It has been a night of great effort and some moments of tension.”

“I believe the deal is important.”

“I don’t think there is room for triumphalism but neither for a reductive attitude.”

AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR WERNER FAYMANN

“It’s a positive result for social cohesion but certainly one that is very difficult to implement because the easy, constructive solutions don’t exist.”

“The privatisation measures are more realistic. There is no more deadline in there which was initially three years because everybody knows that the assets can’t be sold quickly, and a crisis is possibly the worst time for quick privatisations and there are privatisations which make no sense.”

“The ‘time out’ suggestion (for a temporary Greek exit from the euro zone) was scrapped. Such humiliation cannot be. To ban somebody temporarily like in ice hockey is no political solution. You’re either in or you’re out. We wanted in. This is only the start of the path.”

“The long ball from the German finance minister to privatise 50 billion euros and pretend that was something you could do quickly was something like a long ball, as you’d say in soccer, that you would be able to run for.”

FINNISH PRIME MINISTER JUHA SIPILA

“The proposal, that will now go to the Greek parliament, is a step in the right direction. Finland’s government will carefully evaluate whether this proposal forms a sufficient basis for ESM-negotiations.”

FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE

“There will be a reprofiling of (Greek) debt by extending the maturities and through a negotiation on the interest payments.”

“If there had not been a deal, if the deal had not been clear, the ECB would not have been able to continue its liquidity assistance for Greek banks and Greece. It was indispensable.”

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

”So, we have found an agreement, the agreement was laborious, but it has been concluded. There is no Grexit.

”I am convinced that Greek government, the Greek parliament, will be able to pass all the decisions that have been taken today.

“I said that the situation would be worse after the referendum, this has proven to be true. But in this compromise, there are no winners and no losers, I don’t think the Greek people have been humiliated, nor that the other Europeans have lost face. It is a typical European arrangement.”

“We are definitely in a better place now. The Commission has fought against this idea that Grexit would be an option or even an answer to the crisis we are facing in Greece. But Grexit is definitely off the table.”

“I‘m quite relieved we found an agreement.”

On privatisation: “That was not the easiest.”

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM

“We have been asked to return to the issue of bridge financing, that is basically all I can say, it is too early to say which way we will go.”

“Trust was a very key issue.”

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT DONALD TUSK

”Today we had only one objective ... After 17 hours of negotiations we have finally reached it. You could say we have an ‘aGreekment’.

“There are strict conditions to be met ... The decision gives Greece a chance to get back on track with the support of its European partners.”

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE

“It’s been a laborious night but I think it’s a good step to rebuild confidence and there will be many more steps I‘m sure that will only be demonstrated by the implementation of what’s been agreed now.”