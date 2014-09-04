FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International lenders will return to Greece in late September
September 4, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

International lenders will return to Greece in late September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank, the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund, also known as the troika, said on Thursday they would return to Greece later in September to study reform progress under the existing adjustment programme.

“Productive discussions were held on some key issues for the forthcoming review of Greece’s economic programme. The full mission is expected to arrive in Athens in late September,” the European Commission said in a joint statement.

Athens has had to seek the help of international creditors twice since 2010, winning an overall 240 billion-euro (312 billion-U.S. dollar) aid package to avert bankruptcy, accompanied by painful austerity and reforms.

1 US dollar = 0.7686 euro Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Andrew Roche

