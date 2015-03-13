FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PM Tsipras says read to implement deal with euro zone from Feb 20
March 13, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

PM Tsipras says read to implement deal with euro zone from Feb 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s problems are euro zone’s problems and the single currency area should send Greece a message of solidarity as Athens stands ready to deliver on promises to reform in exchange for more loans, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said.

“Greece has already started fulfilling its commitments mentioned in the Eurogroup decision of 20 Feb so we are doing our part and we expect our partners to do their own,” Tsipras told reporters after meeting the speaker of the European Parliament Martin Schulz.

“And I‘m very optimistic ... that we will find a solution because I strongly believe that this is our common interest. I believe that there is no Greek problem, there is a European problem,” he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

