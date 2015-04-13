Greece dismisses speculation of early elections - government official

ATHENS, April 13 (Reuters) - Athens dismissed media reports on Monday that the government was considering calling early elections.

“Once again election scenarios have surfaced. The best answer to those is the popular mandate the government enjoys,” a Greek government official said. “We continue to seek a mutually beneficial solution (with our lenders), respecting the people’s mandate.”

German newspaper Bild reported earlier on Monday that some in the Greek government were looking at new elections.