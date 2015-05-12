FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece tapped IMF reserves to make debt repayment- - government officials
May 12, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Greece tapped IMF reserves to make debt repayment- - government officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 12 (Reuters) - Greece tapped reserves in its holding account at the International Monetary Fund to make a 750 million euro ($839 million) debt payment to the fund on Monday, two government officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

With Athens close to running out of cash, there had been doubts whether the leftist-led government would pay the IMF or opt to save cash to pay salaries and pensions later this month.

One of the officials said the money the government tapped must be replenished in the account in “several weeks.”

