RPT-Greek PM says sent comprehensive prosposal to lenders on Monday
June 2, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Greek PM says sent comprehensive prosposal to lenders on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 2 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday said his government sent creditors a comprehensive reforms proposal on Monday night and called on European leaders to accept the plan so a long-awaited agreement can be sealed.

“We have submitted a realistic plan for Greece to exit the crisis. A realistic plan, whose acceptance by the institutions, our lenders and our partners in Europe will mark the end of the scenario of divisions in Europe,” Tsipras told reporters after a meeting. “We are not waiting for them to submit a proposal, Greece is submitting a plan - it is now clear that the decision on whether they want to adjust to realism ... the decision rests with the political leadership of Europe.”

Tsipras’s comments came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted France’s Francois Hollande, Mario Draghi of the European Central Bank, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde for late night talks in Berlin on Greece. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)

