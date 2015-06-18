FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Sapin says Grexit would be catastrophe for Greece
June 18, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

France's Sapin says Grexit would be catastrophe for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - French finance minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday it would be a total catastrophe for Greece if Athens left the euro zone but that France was doing all it could to find a deal.

“We will fight till the end to find an agreement with Greece,” Sapin said on France Info radio.

Greece’s leftist government faced a barrage of warnings on Wednesday that it risked being forced out of the euro zone and left without support if it failed to strike a swift aid-for-reforms deal with its creditors. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Dominic Evans)

