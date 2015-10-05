Greek bank recap, debt talks, can start after review of Greek reforms

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Greece must complete the first review of agreed reforms, including the governance of its financial sector, before European creditors can pump in more money to recapitalise Greek banks, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem said after euro zone ministers’ talks on Greece’s reform progress that he believed Athens was serious about implementing the agreed changes.

“Since we reached an agreement with the Tsipras government, their efforts at implementation have been very, very strong,” Dijsselbloem told a news conference.

“I will not speculate what if they have done part of it and not part of the other, lets work on it and get it done as quickly as possible,” he said.

EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said the Commission believed Greece could finish the review before the end of November. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski)