Euro zone delays meeting on Greece reforms, says needs more time
April 26, 2016 / 7:20 PM / in a year

Euro zone delays meeting on Greece reforms, says needs more time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will not meet on Thursday and need more time to discuss two sets of Greek reforms that would unlock new loans, the office of the Eurogroup said on Twitter.

The meeting was a possibility because Greece and its lenders aim to reach an agreement on a package of contingent measures that would be implemented only if needed, to make sure the country reaches agreed fiscal targets in 2018.

“No additional Eurogroup on Greece this Thursday, more time needed,” said the spokesman for the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem. “Meeting on first review, contingency package and debt at later stage,” the spokesman, Michel Reijns, said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Ralph Boulton)

